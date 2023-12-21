Immigration deports Abbuisi over revocation of residence permit

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA – The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it has repatriated Shalimar Abbuisi, Spokesperson of the New Force political group.

This is because her residence permit had been revoked by the Comptroller-General.

A statement issued by the GIS said the action of the service was pursuant to Section 20 (2) (a) of Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.

According to the GIS, Shalimar, the Belgian Spokesperson of the political group, had obtained her student permit by fraudulent misrepresentation.

“Per the law, Ms Shalimar Abbuisi could not remain in Ghana and the Comptroller General ordered her removal from the country.”

Consequently, the statement said Shalimar was repatriated on December 19, 2023, on board Air Brussels Flight Number SN 319 back to her home country.

“The GIS will like to caution all foreign nationals in the country to strictly adhere to the country’s immigration laws. Any infringement will lead to prosecution,” the statement said.

The GIS assured the public that it would continue to rigorously enforce immigration laws of the country to repatriate all undocumented persons whose activities in the country “is a threat to our national security”.

The GIS re-arrested and repatriated the Abbuisi following her activities on social media.

According to the GIS: “She was seen in a video introducing herself as the Spokesperson of the ‘The new force’- a new political group”.

The statement said her immigration status was investigated and it was established that she was on a student permit tenable with a private university.

“Further inquiries from the school indicated that she was not a student at the school. The University wrote to the GIS to confirm that fact. It was then suspected that she had obtained the permit by fraudulent misrepresentation and arrested for investigations.

“She was arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court and remanded on December 7, 2023,” the statement added.

Abbuisi was detained lawfully by the court on the charge of obtaining a student permit by false declaration.

She pleaded not guilty and was admitted to GHC20,000 bail with two sureties to reappear on December 19,2023.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

