Ho Technical University strikes partnership with Sanlam Life Insurance

By Maxwell Awumah,

Ho, Dec 08, GNA – The Ho Technical University (HTU), has partnered with Sanlam Life Insurance Ghana Limited to provide insurance cover for students.

The agreement, which was signed by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ben Honyenuga and Sanlam’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, marks a crucial milestone towards intensifying the welfare of the student body.

The event held at the F.O. Kwami Council Chamber of the University was witnessed by Mr. Brandsford Gidigah, Head of Procurement at the University, and Ms. Erica Boatemah Awuku, Head of Group Business at Sanlam.

Mr Ben-Ahmed said the primary objective of the agreement is to offer robust financial support to students, who may face the unfortunate circumstance of losing a parent or guardian while pursuing their education.

This comprehensive coverage includes student fees and provides direct payments to the institution to cover tuition, while the affected student are supported with maintenance allowance, in addition, offer coverage during internships, ensuring a holistic approach to student well-being.

Mr Ben-Ahmed highlighting Sanlam’s commitment, affirmed the insurance provider’s dedication to delivering on the terms of the agreement, touting the company’s extensive presence across 27 African countries.

He assured the school that the partnership would bring peace of mind to both University management and students.

Prof. Honyenuga, said Management’s resolve for Sanlam was anchored on the superiority of their offers.

He was confident that the partnership would provide financial safety and comfort to students, especially as the University prepares to commence a new academic year.

He also used the opportunity to hint of plans to introduce a programme in insurance at the university.

Present at the ceremony were Directors, the Dean of Students Affairs, and SRC executives, signifying a collaborative effort to prioritize the welfare of the student community, according to HTU release.

