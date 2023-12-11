Government has no plans of selling its 30 per cent shareholding in Ghana Telecommunications Company 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec 11, GNA – The Government of Ghana has no plans of selling its 30 per cent shareholding in Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Vodafone Ghana), Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitisation, has informed Parliament.

She said Vodafone Ghana, which holds 70 per cent in the Ghana Telecommunications Company, had transferred its stake to the Telecel Group in February 2023.

The Minister made the disclosure on the floor of Parliament on Monday, in her response to a question by Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwame Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, who wanted to know from the Minister whether Government had any plans of selling its shares in Vodafone Ghana.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful noted that under the shareholders agreement the concern of the minority shareholder (Ghana Government) was not required for Vodafone Ghana (the majority shareholder) to transfer or to sell its shareholding in Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited; saying “concern is not required under the shareholding agreement”.

Mr Dafeamekpor asked the Minister whether she would be able to tell the House the value for the 70 per cent share that Vodafone Group Plc got in transferring its share in Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited to Telecel Group.

“Mr Speaker, the question was specific, as to whether Government has any plans of selling its shares in Vodafone Ghana Ltd. The answer has also been specific, that (the) Government has no such plans,” she said.

“If the Honourable Member requires any further information, I suggest that he files a substantive question to which I will come and give a response. I do not have that information at the top of my head. Thank you, Mr Speaker.”

