Ghanaians assured of massive economic transformation in 2024

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), Dec 27, GNA – Mrs Mercy Asante, the Board Chairperson of Emmanuel Co-operative Credit Union, says Ghanaians should expect massive economic prospects and business development that will transform lives from next year.

She said the country’s economic situation, not withstanding, businesses were growing and with the adaptation of strategic plans, successes would be chalked.

Mrs Asante made the call at a media encounter at Agona Swedru in the Central Region to express Christmas wishes to customers and shareholders of the Union.

The economy was recovering as compared to the previous year, she said, and called on business owners to take advantage to invest in strategic areas to maximise profits.

The Union, she indicated, would bring innovation in management to promote businesses and pave the way to increase savings, investments, and credit facility to improve productivity.

The Board Chairperson, therefore, urged customers to continue having trust and confidence in the Credit Union since 2024 was going to be a year of growth and prosperity.

Mrs Asante said the Management and Board were poised to come out with numerous products, coupled with new technology, to create the enabling environment for business growth.

The Board Chairperson, therefore, commended the management and staff for the hard work, dedication, honesty and good customer care that brought many developments into the Union.

Mrs Asante who is also the Managing Director of Truth and Mercy Enterprise Limited, a giant Fan Milk distributor, commended her workers for their hard work

and zeal that performed ‘magic’ in 2023 and expressed the hope that 2024 would be a year of prosperity.

She sent similar messages to her numerous customers in Asamankese , Adeiso, Akim Oda, Greater Kasoa , Akim Akroso , Winneba, Ajumako, Mankessim and Cape Coast for their dedication to duty.

The MD gave the assurance that 2024 would bring new vision and direction that would make positive impact in business development to enhance socio-economic advancement.

