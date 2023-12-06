Ghana re-affirms commitment to global peacekeeping efforts

By Godwill Arthur Mensah

Accra, Dec. 7, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the Government’s unwavering commitment to supporting and strengthening the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping operations for a more secure and peaceful world.

Speaking at the opening of the 75th UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference in Accra, on Wednesday, he urged Member States of the UN to forge partnerships for the betterment of global peace and security.

“Our commitment to strengthening UN peacekeeping remains unwavering, and we anticipate that the partnerships formed during this Ministerial Meeting will contribute significantly to the betterment of peacekeeping operations globally,” Dr Bawumia said.

“Let us seize this opportunity to forge new partnerships, deepen existing collaborations, and lay the groundwork for a more secure and peaceful world.”

The 2023 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference in Accra is the first-ever to be held on the African Continent, aimed at charting the path to strengthen peacekeeping missions worldwide.

More than 600 delegates, including Foreign and Defence Ministers of the UN Member States, academia, UN staff, and journalists across the globe are attending.

Vice President Bawumia underscored the need for the Member States to explore and navigate the gaps in peacekeeping, evaluate options for meaningful change, and most importantly work towards concrete outcomes for effective peacekeeping operations, globally.

“It is with immense pleasure and a profound sense of responsibility that I extend a warm welcome to each one of you on behalf of the Government and the people of Ghana,” he said.

“We stand proud to be the host nation for this year’s UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting, the first country in Africa to do so. This is a gathering that holds significant importance in fostering international cooperation for the noble cause of global peace.”

“In line with ongoing reform efforts, particularly the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P, A4P+) and the Digital Transformation Strategy, our objective is clear — to generate high-performing and specialised capabilities, fostering sustainable partnerships, and charting a course towards a more robust and responsive peacekeeping apparatus.”

The Vice President underscored the importance for participants to recognise the diverse challenges faced by UN peacekeepers and peacekeeping missions and focus their lenses on critical aspects that would promote global peace and security.

Some of the issues identified for discussions are the protection of civilians, strategic communications, safety and security, the mental health of peacekeepers, and the indispensable role of women in peacekeeping.

Dr Bawumia was hopeful that the camaraderie and collaborations formed during the conference would continue to flourish and contribute significantly towards achieving the objectives of the United Nations.

“May our discussions be fruitful, our resolutions impactful, and our shared commitment to global peace resound far beyond the confines of this Ministerial Meeting.”

