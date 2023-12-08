Ghana becomes 14th largest sender of students globally to the US

By Edward Williams,

Ho, Dec. 08, GNA – Madam Virginia Palmer, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, says Ghana was the 14th largest sender of students in the world to the United States of America (USA).

She said the country was also the second largest in Sub-Saharan Africa adding that the Embassy this year, had a record number of Ghanaian students studying in the United States.

Madam Palmer during a visit to the Volta Region to witness the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair, said the Embassy’s visa officers handled 10,000 visa appointments over the summer.

She said the Embassy was working on visa backlogs and urged applicants not to be discouraged but endeavour to apply in time.

The Ambassador also attended a Sports Investment Summit and Awards being held as part of activities marking the Fair.

She said Ghana had many sportsmen and women, who had done wonderfully in the United States.

Madam Palmer said a professional sports liaison had been designated in the Embassy’s visa section to facilitate the kinds of exchanges since sports diplomacy was very important.

She said she was excited about the exciting things happening in Volta in areas of sports, economy and in trade and investment.

“I am here to see for myself what those opportunities are so that I can talk to my countrymen about that.”

The Summit also saw some personalities from the region, who had contributed to sports development in the country awarded including Mr Stephen Komla Hlordze, a Co-Founder of Handball in Ghana.

Mr Hlordze said it was an honour to be remembered and tasked sports men and women to continue to strive in the field.

