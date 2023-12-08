GES interdicts O’Reilly SHS headmistress over collection of unauthorised monies

Accra, Dec. 08, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Ms Nadia Lartechoe Annan, Headmistress of O’Reilly Senior High School (SHS), in Accra over the collection of unauthorised monies.

The GES directed the headmistress to step aside from her office over the collection of unauthorised monies as part of the admission process of fresh students.

This is contained in a press release from the GES signed by Mr Stephen Abamfo, Greater Accra Regional GES Director.

According to the statement, the directive was to pave way for investigations into the matter as the act was against the code of ethics of the Service.

The statement directed her to handover all property of the school to the Ledzokuku Municipal Director of Education to take oversight responsibility of the school in the interim.

