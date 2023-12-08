GES interdicts headmistress of Ghana SHS

Accra, Dec. 08, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed Madam Patience Naki Mensah, Headmistress of Ghana Senior High School (SHS), Koforidua, to step aside over the sale of unauthorised items in the school.

The headmistress is accused of selling unauthorised items, including ceremonial cloth and tracksuits, to Form One students.

“It has come to the notice of Management of Ghana Education Service that, there is an unauthorised sale of the following items to the Form One students reporting to school: Ceremonial Cloth GHS 200. 00; Track suites GHS 250. 00, and other items.”

“You are, therefore, being asked to step aside with effect from December 07, 2023, for further investigation to be conducted into the allegation,” a press release from the GES signed by Mrs Ivy Asantewaa Owusu, Eastern Regional GES Director, said.

