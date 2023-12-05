Fundraising rally for construction of first-ever footbridge in Sunyani yielded GHC38,000 

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, Dec. 5, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has set up a development committee to raise funds for the construction of the first-ever footbridge to control pedestrian knockdowns in Sunyani, the regional capital.



The 30-member committee, comprising representatives from religious and Christian organisations, and the business community, are tasked to raise funds to build the steel footbridge to also reduce the unusual human and vehicular traffic, being experienced in the capital recently.



Speaking at the launch of the fund-raising rally in Sunyani, Mad Owusu-Banahene appealed to wealthy individuals, corporate and religious bodies as well as Bono citizens, home and abroad to support the construction of the footbridge.



The rally, chaired by the Most Reverend Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese and attended, by church leaders and pastors, evangelists, and prophets as well as other religious bodies and the business community yielded GHC38,000.



Mad Owusu-Banahene said the safety and security of the people, especially school children, were very essential, hence the need to build the footbridge to control vehicular knockdowns, particularly among school children.



She indicated that the government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of bringing the nation’s development to the next level and tasked the committee to work hard in pushing the development of the region forward.



The Mt Rev. Gyamfi, also the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference (GCBC) described the vision of the Regional Minister as laudable and promised the support of the Christian community to make it a reality.



He also added his voice on the need for everybody to support the construction of the footbridge to bring sanity to the Township.



Apostle Dr Richard Ohene Kesse, the Founder of the Sunyani-based Dunamis Word Missions and Convener of the Committee told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview the Christian community had taken the responsibility to spearhead the development of the region.



He said partisan politics remained the bane of the nation’s socio-economic development, hence the need for the church, as a key partner of development, to come together and contribute towards holistic development.



Besides the spiritual development of the people, Apostle Kesse said the church had a divine responsibility to ensure that the socio-economic lives of the people were improved and appealed to everybody to embrace and support the fund to raise the needed financial resources required for development.



Apostle Kesse said the committee intended to extend its development agenda to the various District and Municipal Assemblies in the region as well.

GNA

