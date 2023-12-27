Fr Lebel Memorial school honours A-ensonga Hearts

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Lungu (U/E), Dec 27, GNA – The Father Lebel Memorial Roman Catholic Primary School at Lungu in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, has honoured A-ensonga Hearts, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), for its support to the school.

The NGO, led by its Founder and Executive Director, Ms Kenndicta A-ensonga Ajene, presented 35 dual desks to the school, and 50 tote bags designed by Vicky Pinto clothing in Accra and donated to A-ensonga Hearts as its contribution to the NGO’s quest to ensure quality education in deprived areas.

Management of the school, in a citation read by Mr Thomas Azure Alukuke, Head teacher, at a ceremony to hand over the furniture, extended appreciation to the NGO for its “Benevolent donation of 35 dual desks to our school”.

“This generous act reflects not only a commitment to educational advancement, but also a shared vision of fostering a conducive learning environment for our students. The impact of such a thoughtful gesture extends far beyond the physical realm of the desks themselves,” the Management said.

According to Management, the gesture by the NGO resonated in the hearts and minds of every student who would experience an “enriched educational journey.”

It noted that “A-ensonga Hearts has not only provided furniture but has contributed to the cultivation of a nurturing space where knowledge flourishes and dreams take root”.

Management said A-ensonga Hearts’ unwavering support and dedication to the betterment of education was commendable, adding that “This donation is a testament to the power of collective efforts in shaping the future of our students.

“Thank you for being a beacon of hope and catalyst for positive change in the realm of education,” Management said in the citation.

Mr Francis Awan Ndaago, a representative of the Catholic Education Unit, thanked A-ensonga Hearts for the support, and called on stakeholders in the community to ensure that the furniture was protected to serve the purpose for which they were donated.

Ms Ajene and her team thanked the Management of the school for the recognition of their effort to bring quality basic education to the area and urged the pupils to take safe care of the desks and study hard to contribute to nation building in the future.

She advised them to shun deviant behaviours, respect their teachers, parents and guardians at home and heed advice from them.

The Executive Director acknowledged the support of her friends, stakeholders, and members of the public towards the supply of the furniture which she said was part of the NGO’s ‘Furniture Project,’ aimed to supply furniture to deprived schools in rural communities.

She recalled that A-ensonga Hearts with support of members of the public, extended the project to schools in the Bongo and Talensi Districts in the Region, and appealed for continuous support to scale-up the project to other deprived schools in the Region and beyond.

