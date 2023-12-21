Former Youth and Sports Minister E.T. Mensah goes home January 5

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA – The state burial of the late former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, E.T. Mensah, has been scheduled for Friday, January 5, 2024.

The former Minister for Education will be lying in state at his residence in Ningo Prampram on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

The burial for the former Council of State member would happen at the forecourt of the State House, where Ghanaians would pay their last respect to the astute statesman.

There would also be a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Methodist Church in Prampram.

ET Mensah died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in South Africa, where he was undergoing treatment. after battling ill health for some time.

ET Mensah, aged 77, was a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 until January 2017.

GNA

