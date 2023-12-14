EU-West Africa Fusion Artists Residency, Expo to promote cultural integration

By Edward Dankwah,

Accra, Dec. 14, GNA – Mr Irchad Razaaly, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, says the EU-West Africa Fusion Artists Residency and Expo will promote cultural integration and cross-cultural collaboration.

He said the Expo would showcase the unique fusion of European and West African art, highlighting the rich heritage, cultural diversity, and contemporary trends.

Mr Razaaly said this during a press conference to announce the opening of applications for the EU – West Africa Fusion Artist Residency Expo in Accra.

The Residency expo would bring together musicians, fashion designers and visual artists: painters, photographers, street artists from Ghana, Togo, Benin, and the EU Member States in promotion of the spirit of cultural integration and cross-cultural collaboration.

The EU-West Africa Fusion Artists Residency and Expo is Centered on three thematic areas, Fashion, Music, and Visual Arts with a total amount of EUR 3,000 being awarded to the winning team, comprising a musician, a fashion designer, and a visual artist.

He said, “There is no denying that Ghana is one of the countries in the sub-region with a richness of cultural history and it is the goal of the EU to facilitate cross-cultural exchanges and promote Ghanaian, and African culture and heritage in and outside Europe.”

He said through this, the EU-West Africa Fusion Artists Residency and Expo would endeavour to create an enriching platform for cultural exchange and expression, fostering understanding and appreciation of art forms from multiple perspectives.

The Ambassador said for the EU, culture was a key element or area for job creation, stating that they had recognised the central stage that culture was taking in Ghana, especially during yuletides.

Mr Razaaly said the EU was looking at 12 artists in different fields of arts for the beginning to assess how progressive it would be and improve upon it moving forward.

He said interested applicants could submit their applications by Wednesday, 3 January 2024.

GNA

