Ethics, excellence and leadership key for Psychology practice in Ghana – GPC 

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA- The changes in societal expectations of patient well-being and the quality of psychological services, have stirred up public concerns for the need to maintain high ethical standards.

Practitioners are confronted with ethical dilemmas, making it important that they understand and practise within the ethical guidelines of their profession.

The Ghana Psychology Council (GPC), the regulatory body established by the Ministry of Health (MOH) under part five of the Health Professionals Regulatory Bodies Act of 2013 (Act 857), has developed a document on ethical principles and a code of conduct to assist practitioners in making appropriate decisions on clients, ensuring that their trust in them is well-placed and that their confidentiality and dignity are upheld.

Practitioners are encouraged to work towards maintaining the highest ethical standards and leadership through continuous education because, within a rapidly evolving world, where demands on their practices are ever-changing, the pursuit of excellence becomes the constant companion of practitioners.

Professor Angela Lamensdorf Ofori-Atta, the Chairperson of the Ghana Psychology Council (GPC), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at its 7th induction ceremony of 460 licensed Psychologists, Paraprofessionals and Lay Practitioners into full practice in Accra, said “Ethical concerns are huge within our practice”.

Why ethics?

Despite the efforts to achieve excellence, there are still reports of unethical conduct of abuses against vulnerable people, in addition to incidences of some media institutions engaging charlatans to speak to sensitive issues, making unsubstantiated and claims creating fear.

She warned that practitioners risked being avoided by management of corporations, the vulnerable needing their attention, with key researchers devoid of their expertise and would not be hired, should they lose public trust.

This is because people who seek their services are quite vulnerable and need assurance that they will not be taken advantage of.

Prof. Ofori-Atta said focusing on the theme “Ethics, Leadership and Excellence in Psychology Practice in Ghana,” for the year therefore, emphasises such virtues as cornerstones of the profession, shaping the way practitioners serve their clients, advance in knowledge, and set standards for others to follow to help achieve the Ghana’s Universal Health Coverage target.

The GPC’s mandate has been geared towards securing in the public interest, the highest standards in the training and practice of Applied Psychology through accredited institutions across the country, to ensure access to quality psychological health for all people living in Ghana.

She stated that over time, the scope of psychological practice in Ghana has increased exponentially as trained and motivated practitioners make efforts to be licensed with the Council, giving hope that quality psychological services will be provided by practitioners who are guided by high ethical principles and standards.

Licensing?

In fulfilment of its mandate, the GPC Board has approved the designation of Licensed Professional Counsellor (LPC) for all practitioners with a minimum of a Master’s degree in Counselling Psychology or Guidance and Counselling from accredited training institutions, plus a one-year internship, she said.

She encouraged all Practitioners to seek knowledge, competence, and the highest standards in practice, to stay abreast with the ever-changing global trends.

Before the establishment of the GPC 10 years ago, by the Ministry of Health (MOH), anyone with no professional training or knowledge in the field, could just pose as a counsellor or psychologist to offer services to people.

Unfortunately, the unprofessional conduct of some charlatans can and has caused further harm to the psychological well-being and mental health of vulnerable people.

The GPC Chairperson said being able to organise the profession and regulate professionals under its law (Act 857) 2013, ensuring that people obtained licenses and maintained their competencies to work in safe spaces, are key achievements over the years.

She said there were ongoing processes to improve its 10-year-old law, drafting of a Legislative Instrument (LI) to facilitate its smooth implementation, and looking into the future, a proposed establishment of a College of Applied Psychology just like other professional bodies, to make the profession attractive to the youth.

Hopefully, by the first quarter of 2024, the Council will have a drafted LI for consideration by the MOH and Parliament, and the Instrument will help correct anomalies in the job entry placement and remuneration of Psychologists, in accordance with the different levels they attain as opposed to now, where those with even Masters Degrees, entry into the Ghana Health Service and are paid as those with first degrees, which is quite upsetting, she said.

Ms Anna Plange, the Acting Registrar of GPC, said “As psychologists, we are entrusted with the most sensitive and personal information. It is our ethical duty to safeguard our clients’ confidentiality at all times,” building trust that forms the foundation of the therapeutic relations for individuals to be open and honest without fear of judgement or exposure.

When it comes to mental health issues because physical harm or injury is not immediately seen, people take it lightly with their unprofessional advice, which can lead to fatalities in some cases with people due to depression, shame or stigmatisation, she stated.

Illegalities

Ms Plange advised media practitioners to investigate the professional backgrounds of their guests for licenses as Psychologists and Counsellors, before allowing them onto their radio and television programmes, to avoid any embarrassment.

She said with the GPC’s mission to ensure that Psychological and Counselling services are now provided by only well-trained, certified and motivated practitioners at accredited facilities, it will not countenance any illegalities and will apply strict sanctions against all offenders.

Prof. C. Charles Mate-Kole, a Member of the GPC and the Founding Director of the Centre for Aging Studies at the University of Ghana said it is gratifying that after years in Ghana, Psychologists have to be licensed before they can practise with professional expectations for a mandatory yearly renewal of their licenses.

Practitioners are encouraged to maintain their competencies through Continuous Professional Developments (CPDs) programmes via seminars or webinars, to stay abreast with global best practices and acquire additional credit point accreditation, for their yearly license renewals.

