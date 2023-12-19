District Level Elections Progresses Steadily in Jomoro

By P.K.Yankey

Half-Assini ((W/R), December 19, GNA – Voting is ongoing smoothly at the 214 polling centres in the Jomoro Municipality to elect assembly and unit committees members to serve a four-year term.

About 79,140 prospective voters are expected to cast their secret ballot to elect their representatives towards improving the decentralisation of democratic governance and socio-economic development at the local level.

The Jomoro Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr Samuel Mensah, told Ghana News Agency in an interview that so far voting had been smooth and peaceful, with no technical hitches.

He, however, said that so far turn-out had been low.

Mr Mensah said he was visiting the centres to acquaint himself with the progress of voting, which will close across the country at 1700 hours.

He appealed to prospective voters to go out and cast their ballots.

According to the Electoral Commission,18,580 persons are contesting the DLEs with 17,474 being males.

Some 4,336 persons are also vying for Unit Committee positions.

Assembly and Unit Committee Members have a four-year tenure.

The elections are, however, not being held in the Nkoranza North and South in the Bono East region because the Assembly and Unit Committee Members were elected in December, 201

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

