Dan Botwe rallies traditional authorities support towards the District Level Elections

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua Dec 5, GNA – Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, Local Government minister has rallied support of chiefs to increase public participation in the upcoming District Level Elections (DLE).

Speaking at separate meetings with three paramount chiefs in the Eastern Region, he noted that public participation in the DLE had not been encouraging as compared to the general elections over the years.

“We know that Nananom have the power to mobilize their people towards national development and programmes so I want to appeal for their support to improve participation in the upcoming DLE” he said.

He indicated that turn out of general election in Ghana had been about 70 percent on the average whiles that of the Local level elections had not recorded more than 40 percent over the years.

He said the district level elections where representatives were elected to constitute the various local assembly’s and unit committees were a critical component of the decentralization system and Local governance.

The Local Government minister therefore appealed to all to go out in their numbers and vote for their representatives to strengthen local governance and participation come December 19.

Mr Botwe, as part of inspecting ongoing construction of developmental projects under Ghana Secondary Cities Support project (GSCSP) in three municipalities in the Eastern Region paid courtesy calls on three paramount Chiefs and made the appeal.

The paramount Chiefs were Nene Sackite Konor of Manya-Krobo and President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng, New Juaben and Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori panin, the Okyenhene.

He inspected several projects in the three municipalities including redevelopment of the Koforidua Jackson Park, construction of Malls and markets as well as road projects.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

