CPP: NEC meeting was without due process but voluntary resignations valid

Accra, Dec. 6, GNA – The Vice Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) says a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which prompted the resignation of some national officers of the party was carried out without due process.

Mr Christian Yao Zigah, however, said the resignation of the national officers, including that of Nana Yaa Jantuah, was purely a “personal decision” and remained valid.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he indicated that the appointment of an interim Council was the responsibility of the Council of Elders and that Party members should remain calm as the internal party matters got resolved amicably.

Nana Yaa Jantuah, who was elected General Secretary of the Party in August 2020, resigned her position recently after party members presented a petition to the National Executive Committee to compel all National Executives to step down.

A vote of no confidence was reportedly passed at a National Executive Council meeting held on December 5, 2023 at Kumasi amidst some misunderstandings.

The former General Secretary subsequently announced her resignation, saying she would indicate the next line of action in future.

Mr Zigah said he had witnessed proceedings at the meeting and that party members should ignore all communication by Kwame Nkrumah Botsio, that an Interim Council had been appointed to take over affairs of the Party.

“I, comrade Christian Yao Zigah, as Representative of the Council of Elders, wish to inform all members of the sympathisers of the Convention People’s Party that the said NEC meeting which was supposed to have nullified the position of the National Officers was carried out without due process as per Article 82 of the Party’s constitution, and therefore null and void.

“I wish to remind all party members that at any rate, the appointment of an Interim Council is purely the responsibility of the Council of elders. All party members should remain calm, and the Council will resolve all these matters in due course,” he stated.

GNA

