CKT-UTAS to run master’s programme in anaesthesia and critical care

Bolgatanga, Dec 8, GNA – Professor Samson Abah Abagale, the Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Clement Kubindiwo Tedem – University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), says the University will soon start Master of Science (MSc) programmes in Anaesthesia and Critical Care.

“We have drafted a programme in Anaesthesia and Critical Care at the master’s level. This beautifully drafted programme is under the School of Medical Sciences, and a proposed programme well-written, has already been submitted for approval.

“As a matter of fact, it has gone through the first stages of approval, it is going through the second stage, and then after that, we are expected to implement. We are looking forward to the possibility of enrolling some of you, come January 2024,” he said.

Professor Abagale was speaking at the fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific session of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists (GACRA) in the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga.

The AGM was on the theme: “Sustaining the practice of Anaesthesia in Ghana amidst the brain drain; policy direction and regulation,” and brought together members of the Association from across the country to review their activities and strategize to improve their activities.

The Acting VC noted that members of the GACRA after successful completion of a Bachelor of Science (BSc) programme in Anaesthesia, had no professional or academic pathway.

He said the University had identified the challenge of the Certified Registered Anaesthetists (CRAs) in the country and decided to create an academic pathway for them.

“We are aware many of you have trained up to the BSc level, you have worked for long and gathered experiences that makes you better than a BSc person, yet your career progression is not clear.

“Many of you find ways of joining other professionals to improve yourselves, others stay the same way throughout.

“We in CKT-UTAS, having observed this, wish to partner and support you, by providing post graduate training to augment, supplement and provide opportunity for you to upgrade yourselves to the level you want,” he said.

Professor Abagale indicated that the career progress for Anaesthetists and Critical Care professionals in the country was a need, and that the University had worked to bridge the progression gap.

“What we are doing will provide opportunities for career progression in Anaesthesia and Critical Care. It will be geared towards you and others who may want to be a parasite,” he said.

Professor Abagale said the overall objective of the programme was to develop the skilled human resources of the Association who would innovative, develop, implement, and apply multi-disciplinary research in Anaesthesia and Critical Care.

He called on CRAs to take advantage of the programme in its preliminary stages, saying “You will become a core group that might be useful to the country in developing other lesser level programmes such as the BSc to be able to reduce the ratio of 1:26, 650.43 and lessen the burden that you face.”

Mr James Nwisangra, the President of the GACRA thanked management of the CKT-UTAS for the initiative and called on government, the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, and other stakeholders to ensure a successful commencement of the programme.

“The GACRA has pledged its support to the CKT-UTAS and similar support shall be accorded to any University willing to mount similar anaesthesia programmes.

“We wish to call on the Minister for Health to consider sub-specialty such as Paediatric Anaesthesia, pain management, obstetric, trauma for CRAs, through a college system,” Mr Nwisangra said.

He suggested that while the Ministry considered the sub-specialty programmes, it could mount a programme in any of the existing Colleges to serve as a stop-gap measure, pending the proper establishment of a College for CRAs.

