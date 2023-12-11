Churches must impact on their society-Methodist Minister

By Quansah Mavis, GNA

Tema, Dec. 11, GNA – The Very Reverend Emmanuel Ohene Gyimah, Superintendent Minister of Tema Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana, has advocated that the church must impact many lives through its spiritual and social ways.

He mentioned that since the establishment of the Methodist Church Bethel Society in Tema North Circuit at Community 8, it had been able to build an elementary school from kindergarten to the Junior High School level.

He said the church had also adopted Community 8, Number 2 Junior High School, a government school, supplied it with electricity and renovated it during its 40th anniversary.

Rev. Gyimah told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office during a Thanksgiving service in Tema to celebrate its 50th anniversary and to thank God for his continued love and protection towards the growth of the church and its members since its establishment.

The church was established in 1973 as the first Methodist Society in Tema Central and used evangelism as its main tool to win souls for Christ, transform lives, and elevate human standards among its members.

The 50th anniversary was celebrated on the theme “Moving forward for divine transformation in Christ’’.

Rev. Gyimah explained that, as part of its benevolence work, the church visited hospitals and prisons to make donations and prayed for the sick and pleaded with political leaders to put good measures in place as the country was gearing towards an election year so that there would be a peaceful election.

He also asked the youth and the public to shun anything that would hinder peace during the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Jonathan Essandoh Inkoom, the programme committee chairman, mentioned that there were a lot of programmes that took place before the climax to raise funds for their goal of purchasing a church bus.

He stated that they organised the anniversary launch, thanksgiving funds from corporations, pensioners, and traders, a prophetic night, and also had a weeklong teaching and prayer section towards the anniversary and exhibition sections where several items like beads, shoes, cloths, and many more were sold to unite the youth, prepare their minds towards entrepreneurship, and generate money.

He thanked all the church members who took it upon themselves to be sponsors towards the vision of the 50th anniversary to purchase a church bus.

The Right Reverend Ofori Akyea, Bishop for Tema Diocese, Methodist Church, stated in a sermon that 50 years of growth doesn’t mean the church has attained its goal yet; however, it is a wake-up call that the church is growing and they need to witness growth in all aspects of godliness.

He stated that the church was not there yet; therefore, they should embrace holiness, perfection, and maturity, for that will enable the church to grow as a society.

GNA

