Churches must be committed to national development – Bishop Neequaye  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Dec. 11, GNA – Bishop Bobby Harley Neequaye, Leader of Faith Evangelical Mission Worldwide (FEMW), has called on churches to involve and be committed to supporting national development for economic growth.

He said, “Participating in issues of national development is part of our service to God and humanity.”

Bishop Neequaye made the call at the climax of the Church’s 50th Anniversary Celebration in Accra on the theme: “Celebrating God’s Golden Rhythms of Grace”.

He said Churches must not only be interested in religious activities but also to work hand-in-hand with government to meet the needs of citizens.

Bishop Neequaye reiterated that Christians represented the light of God to the world and could not sit down whilst the people of the world continued to determine how the country should be governed.

He urged believers to channel their knowledge, resources, and expertise towards addressing the challenges confronting the country, saying, “We should not be people, who only know how to pray but we should also be problem solvers through the wisdom we receive from God.”

“We are not only limited to preaching the word of God but actually growing the love of Christ practically”, he added.

Bishop Neequaye said through God’s blessings and interventions the Church had built schools and hospitals for underserved communities to acquire basic education.

He said the Church intended to expand its operations by building an ultra-modern standardised hospital to support national amenities.

“God has tasked the church to provide to individuals in society both spiritually and physically”, he said.

Bishop Neequaye charged members to exhibit humility and decency in the way they talk among themselves for people in the “world” to emulate them.

He said as Christians, it was their Godly duty to affect society by lending support and strengthening the feeble in society to improve their lot and encouraged other churches to prioritise nation building in their agenda for effective economic growth.

“We must not only preach the gospel in Church but we have to shift into developmental discourse to meet social needs”, he added.

Meanwhile, Citations and awards were given to long outstanding and serving members of the Church for fifty years for their committed and invaluable service to the Church.

Mr Justice Mingle, a Broadcaster together with other individuals received a plaque for their selfless contributions to the growth and development of the Church.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

