Christian Service University to embark on projects to commemorate Golden Jubilee

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Dec. 06, GNA – The Christian Service University College (CSUC), a liberal art evangelical institution based in Kumasi will be embarking on monumental projects to commemorate the Golden Jubilee celebration next year.

The projects will be the installation of solar energy, the acquisition of a bus, the upgrading of the Information and Technology infrastructure and the revamping of the Scholarship Fund.

Professor Sam Kofi Afranie, President of the College, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The anniversary celebration, which will begin in January and ends in September next year, will be on the theme, “Christian Service University College at 50: Achievements, Challenges and Prospects”.

Activities planned for the anniversary would be a courtesy call on Manhyia, Media Soiree, Anniversary Prayer Vigil, Health Walk and Medical Screening and Clean-Up exercise.

The rest would be Public Lecture, Courtesy call on National Personalities, Religious groups and Churches, History Month, Alumni Lecture, Durbar and Fundraising, Thanksgiving Service and Congregation.

Prof. Afranie said the College’s three main objectives was to reflect on the past 50 years of success and look forward to the future with hope and confidence, to raise the awareness of the college’s unique history and its visibility and positive

reputation at home and abroad and leverage on its achievements to mobilize support and resources to step boldly into the next50 years.

He said the College had impacted the socio-economic development of Ghana for the past 50 years even though its story had not been told.

Prof. Afranie said the College operated as a theological centre of excellence well over 30 years running certificate, diploma, and degree programmes respectively.

‘In September 2004, the College’s Council took a milestone decision to transform the College from solely theological College into a liberal Arts University College to offer programmes in business, communication, education, nursing, midwifery, information technology, computer science and planning and development’, he said.

Prof. Afranie said in the same year the College received its first certificate of accreditation from the National Accreditation Board now Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and in October 2005, became a University College and since then the institution has introduced more programmes and maintained rigorous academic standards to meet its vision and mission.

The President said in addition to academic affiliation with the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Cape Coast, the institution had entered into partnerships and collaborations in the area of research, student and faculty exchange programmes and other mutually beneficial areas as a move to sustain its vision of becoming a Christian University known for excellence in teaching, research and training in ethical leadership for social advancement.

“The CSUC brand of tertiary education is unique in several ways,” he said adding that it is characterised Christ-centred education, promotion of industry led academic programmes, student mentorship scheme and entrepreneurship programmes, student support services and scholarship scheme to enhance access to tertiary education.

