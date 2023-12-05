Chiefs, people of Anyako pay last respect to Agbotadua Duatoklo 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anyako (VR) Dec. 4, GNA-The Chiefs and people of Anyako in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region have paid their last respects to the late Agbotadua Duatoklo of Anyako-Konu.

The Agbotadua Duatoklo was given a befitting burial at Anyako to signify how important he was to the traditional authorities.

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the ‘Dufia’ of Anyako-Konu and the Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego Traditional Area, in a tribute, said the late ‘Agbotadua’ was a dedicated, hardworking, and a loyal personality.

“Agbotadua Duatoklo was humbled, he exhibited respect, commitment, loyalty, love and care to all manner of people devoid of their religion and clan.”

Togbi Dzokoto Gligui, who is also the Head of the Bate Clan, further mentioned that the traditional stool has lost a great ‘Agbotadua’ who would be forever remembered for his great achievements.

Tributes were also read by the widow, children, grandchildren and others in his memory.

The late Duatoklo, known in private life as Mr Anthony Kwasi Deku, was born in Glefe Futa, a fishing community in Dahomey which is today’s Republic of Benin on November 11, 1951.

His parents were Madam Anna Kokui Kpodo and Mr Kwamiga Gliamu Deku who were fisherfolks and of blessed memory.

‘Agbotadua’ was scouted by Kingmakers who took him through the necessary rituals and enstooled him as Agbota of Anyako under the name Agbotadua Duatoklo on September 24, 1988.

The traditional final funeral rites and burial ceremony was attended by various traditional rulers including Nii Kwasi Gbobilo, Nglishie Amanfrom Divisional Chief, Togbi Azametsi II, the ‘Dufia’ of Avenor-Nogokpo, Torgbi Tettey Logo IV, ‘Dufia’ of Tsigbene, and Togbi Agordor III of Kpohega.

Others include Torgbui Fiogan Tonuga Kwassi Mensah MLAPA VI, King of Togoville in the republic of Togo, Togbi Gbeworza II, a Development chief of Afife, Togbi Adela Tatsawo IV, the ‘Dome’ Fiaga of Weta.

The rest were Mama Awotsu Adzagba II of Anyako-Konu, Togbi Tetekpa II, Togbi Agbetsi Zewu IV, Togbi Gamor III, Togbi Agamatsu IV and others.

He left behind a wife and six children.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

