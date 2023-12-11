Chance for Childhood organises advocacy event to promote inclusive education

By Patience Gbeze,

Accra, Dec 11, GNA – The Chance for Childhood (CfC), an NGO championing inclusive education in Ghana has donated teaching and learning materials worth GHC 20,000 to 10 basic schools in Accra.

The items, which include Building blocks, Sandpaper letters and numbers, Animal puzzle, Colour Tower, Abacus, and Toddler puzzle (shapes and colours) are to aid teaching and learning for kindergarten children, especially children wit

The event forms part of the organization’s advocacy programme to promote inclusive education in Ghana as well as to commemorate this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The beneficiary schools are Alajo 1 Basic School, Abavana Down Basic School, Kaneshie Kingsway 2 Basic School, A.N.T. 3 Basich School, Rashad Islamic Basic School.

The rests are Ayalolo 3 Basic School, John Wesley Basic School, Ayawaso North Municipal Model School, Alwaleed Islamic Training Basic School, and Kanda AMA Basic School.

During the event, advocacy messages on inclusive education designed by school children were presented in the form of a petition to the Ministry of Education.

Mr Abdul Ghaffar Adam, the Country Representative of CfC, said the outfit is a child-centred NGO working to promote safe school environment and inclusion of children with disabilities in mainstream education.

He said for the past two years, they have been working with 20 schools in the Greater Accra Region.

“We build capacity for teachers to give the necessary care to children with disabilities, carry out screening exercise for Kindergarten One and Two Pupils and assistance to those who need further medical care.”

Mr Adam noted that their core mandate summarised the children’s messages into action points to urged authorities to put in the necessary efforts to promote inclusive and quality education for all.

Ms Belinda Bukari, Unit Head, Education for Learners with Intellectual and Development Disabilities, Special Education Division of Ghana Education Service, called for increased advocacy and awareness on issues affecting children with disabilities.

She also called for attitudinal change to enhance inclusiveness in the educational system.

Mr Richard O. Opoku, a Global Inclusion and Safeguarding Lead at CfC, said the organisation believed that every child irrespective of their disabilities must be accorded the necessary support to remain in school.

He, therefore, thanked their sponsors, especially Theirworld, for their support.

Ms Francisca Attakpa, the Head teacher at Alajo One Basic School, on behalf of other recipients, thanked CfC for the continued support for teachers and children with disabilities.

GNA

