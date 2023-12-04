CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC back on track after defeating Rivers United

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Dec. 04, GNA – Dreams FC got their CAF Confederation Cup campaign back on track after defeating Rivers United of Nigeria 2-1 in their second group match at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Having lost their first match 0:2 to Club Africain, the “Still Believe” boys went into the match determined to pick all three points to keep their hopes of progressing from the group alive. Two second half goals from skipper John Antwi and

Abdul Aziz Issah was all they needed to triumph over the Nigerians who won their first match at home against Angolan side, Academica.

Both teams got off to a quiet start as they failed to create any decent chance in the opening ten minutes.

Dreams FC who were expected to dominate as the home team could hardly string together 10 passes without giving away possession, leaving the Nigerians to surge forward with confidence.

It was not until the 17th minute that Dreams FC made their first attempt at goal, but John Antwi’s effort deflected off the body of an opponent for their first corner of the match.

The uninspiring performance by the two teams left both goalkeepers idle as they watched their colleagues up field struggled to play any meaningful football.

As the fans continued to endure a boring match, Abdul Aziz Issah delivered a curling effort from 35 yards, missing target by inches.

It was perhaps the only exciting display from any of the 22 men on the field after 30 minutes of action.

Four minutes later, skipper John Antwi showed leadership by heading home a cross from the left to put his side in the lead.

The goal brought no changes in the play of both sides as Dreams FC held on to their solitary lead into the break.

The sloppy nature of the two teams continued after the break as they struggled to create goal scoring opportunities at either end of the field.

It was rather the visitors who started to show promise after 10 minutes into the half as they made series of incursions into the half of Dreams FC with Alex Oyowah being the tormentor in chief.

As they pushed for the equaliser, Dreams FC deflated any ambition for a comeback with a second goal through Issah.

It was a beautiful build-up from the middle of the park which saw Agyenim Boateng sending a defence-splitting pass to Issah who placed it beyond the onrushing goalkeeper.

With victory in sight, Dreams FC decided to dictate the pace of the game by holding onto the ball as a way of managing the remaining minutes to their advantage.

The visitors would however pull one back four minutes into the six minutes additional time through Oyowah who directed a pass in the box to the far post.

The win takes Dreams to the second spot on the table behind Club Africain who defeated Academica on the road.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

