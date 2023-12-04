Black Queens hold training sessions in Johanesburg ahead of qualifier

Accra, Dec. 4, GNA – The Black Queens of Ghana on Sunday, held their first training session at the Wits Sports Complex, Bloemfontein-Johannesburg Johanesburg, ahead of Tuesday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier (WAFCON) final round 2nd leg fixture against Namibia.

The team arrived at the O.R Tambo international airport in the early hours of Sunday, December 3, and moved straight to Pretoria to pitch camp.

Nora Häuptle and her side then hit the ground running with their first training session at the Wits Sports Complex, Bloemfontein-Johannesburg.

All 23 players took part in the session that lasted for a little over an hour.

The Black Queens will hold an official training on Monday, December 4, before the crucial match on Tuesday.

The 2nd leg tie would take place on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

GNA

