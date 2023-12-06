Author inspires children in climate change, environmental preservation

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Dec. 6, GNA – Judith Abena Ewa, a Swiss-based Ghanaian author, has inspired children as ambassadors for climate change and environmental preservation with her new book, “Bibi saves the honey bees.”

The book, written in simple English for easy comprehension by children between the ages five and eight, is filled with colourful pictures to grab and retain readers’ attention till the end.

At the end of the book, the author has provided a brief description to inspire people about the preparation of compost, using animal residue and food, which she said were not harmful to people and the environment.

Ms Ewa’s career spans international practice in finance, humanitarian assistance, sustainable development, and peacekeeping, with her current focus on helping improve the lives of children, especially, those in developing countries.

Her latest work is part of a three-book series on the importance of environmental preservation and climate change, with each book providing simple solutions on the subject matter.

She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Leicester, and enjoys listening to jazz music, and an avid lover of football and tennis.

Ms Ewa donated copies of her book to the library of Golden Age International School in Accra on Wednesday, where she encouraged children to develop keen interest in environmental preservation and climate change.

The event was spiced with a reading, questions and answers session, where the author read the book to the children and explained to them, the need to practice tree and flower planting and nurture them in their homes.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the event, she explained that book, “Bibi saves the honey bees” formed part of her humanitarian assistance and sustainable development drive.

Ms Ewa encouraged all children to be resilient in their educational pursuit, and not give up when they start to plant trees and flowers, and are not seeing the expected outcome.

“The children are our future and this is the best time for them to learn about preserving the environment to ensure that when they are older, they have a good environment to live in, and the school visits, would help bring about this awareness,” she said.

She hinted at two additional books, which would also tackle different topics to make children, and adults alike, have a better understanding of the importance of the environment, climate change, and their roles thereof.

The author said she would also be visiting more schools, and collaborate with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to add the books to the reading materials for basic school children.

Mr Dennis Sasu, a pupil teacher, Golden Age International School, pledged to assist the school children to read the books and inculcate the habit of planting trees, and flowers.

That, together with other educational activities, he said, would help in protecting and preserving the environment and contribute to Ghana’s fight against climate change.

