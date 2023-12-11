Assemblyman for Darmang/Abompe supports farmers

Accra, Dec. 11, GNA – Mr Ernest Opoku Nti, a lawyer and Assemblyman for the Darmang/Abompe Electoral Area, has donated 240 cutlasses to farmers in Akyem Abompe and Darmang communities in the Eastern Region.

The outgoing Assemblyman, also known as OPK, donated the farming equipment to the farmers as appreciation for their support during his tenure.

The presentation also comes on the back of the 39th Farmers’ Day commemoration in the Kwaebibirem Municipality.

The Assembly member, whose term of office ends in December 2023, making the donation to the famers, said the gesture was also based on a needs assessment intended to help them in their farming activities and to increase productivity.

Among other achievements in the electoral area, Mr Nti said he would largely be remembered for lighting up the streets in the community.

According to the Assemblyman, he had facilitated electricity extension works and the acquisition of about 180 Electricity Company of Ghana meters for both Darmang and Abompe communities.

Mr Opoku Nti said in education, he had provided support for schools by distributing free exercise books, providing school desks, support for BECE candidates, and supporting sports through the provision of jerseys and balls.

He also contributed to the construction of a three-outlet washroom for pupils and teachers of the Abompe Presby JHS.

“Through my tireless efforts with the Chiefs and people of Akyem Abompe, I lobbied for a Community Centre which has now become the appropriate venue for funerals, engagements, outdoorings and other social events,” he said.

“In the area of Health, with the great support of the Chief of Abompe and the Health Committee, we also rented a self-contained facility for the community to be used as CHPS Compound to serve both Darmang and Abompe,” he told the Ghana News Agency.

He said some 1000 people had been registered in both communities unto the National Health Insurance Scheme to improve access to health care.

“All churches in Abompe and various groups have always counted on Hon. OPK’s magnanimity throughout harvests, programmes, donations, among others,” he said.

“I will continue to advocate for development for the Kwaebirim Municipality,” he added

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

