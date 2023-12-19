Assembly Elections: Voting going on smoothly at Anorhuma in Okaikwei North

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA – The District Assembly election is going on smoothly at the Church of Pentecost Nii Boiman 1 and 2 polling stations in the Anorhuma Electoral Area of the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly.

At the Church of Pentecost Nii Boiman 1, voting commenced at 0710 hours, with 25 voters having cast their votes as of 0910 hours.

So far, there are no queues. Each voter spends less than five minutes to go through the process.

In all, 557 registered voters are expected to cast their votes.

Three candidates are contesting for the Assembly member position, all males.

There are 11 contestants for the Unit Committee membership, with eight males and three females.

The are two Police Officers to ensure security throughout the exercise.

The candidates also have three polling agents monitoring the voting process.

Ms Adwoa Gyankoma, Presiding Officer for the station, said so far, the exercise had been smooth without any challenge.

On the same premises is the Church of Pentecost Nii Boiman 2 polling station.

Voting started smoothly at 0700 hours here.

As of 0912 hours, 20 voters had cast their votes.

Number of expected voters is 512.

To avoid incidence of rejected ballots, the electoral officers kept reminding voters to “vote for one Assembly member and five Unit Committee members.”

The physically challenged and the aged were also assisted to vote.

There were three polling agents present to monitor the process.

Mr Emmanuel Dei Anim, Presiding Officer for the station, also said the process had so far been smooth, without any challenge.

“I expect that the process continues smoothly throughout the day,” he added.

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly has 11 electoral areas, namely: Apenkwa, Wuoyeman, Blema Gor, Olengele Koona, Gbemomo, Anorhuma, Nii Boiman, Akweteman, Achimota, Abofu, and Anumle.

GNA

