AETC Conference to promote inclusive, sustainable, and equitable energy future

Accra, Dec.08, GNA–The Africa Energy Technology Centre (AETC), in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, has unveiled all registration portals for the upcoming Africa Energy Technology Conference, scheduled to take place in Accra from 12th to 15th, March 2024.

The AETC inaugural conference would bring together global leaders, policymakers, and trailblazers in the energy sector for sustainable, inclusive, and equitable energy future.

The event is anticipated to play a pivotal step towards forging a sustainable and innovative path for the future of Africa’s energy landscape.

Ms Emelia Akumah, the Founder and President of Africa Energy Technology Centre said in an official release issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

She said attendees would have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions, witness innovative advancements, showcase their brands, celebrate achievements, and network with the brightest minds in the energy sector.

There would be high profile speakers at the conference including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

There would be thought-provoking sessions and networking and offer a multifaceted experience including Conference Sessions, Energy Tech Live, Exhibition, Gala/Dinner Night, and Networking Opportunities.

“This conference isn’t just about discussions; it’s about forging partnerships, exploring investments, and embracing technological advancements that drive Africa’s energy revolution,” she said.

“It’s about shaping policies and initiatives that pave the way for an inclusive and sustainable future,” she added

There would be special sessions for Women in Energy and will place a strong emphasis on the imperative of diversity and leadership within the sector’s evolution.

The sessions would serve as platforms for amplifying the voices of women and the next generation, underscoring their essential roles in revolutionizing the energy landscape.

“From sponsorship packages to exhibition spaces, the conference offers unique avenues for brands to stand out, connect with industry giants, and play a crucial role in Africa’s energy growth,” Ms Akumah stated.

Interested people and organisations can visit www.aetconference.com to secure a spot at the conference.

