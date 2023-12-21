Abubakar Yakubu, Tracy Ampah crowned champions of 2023 Interplast Invitational Master Tennis Tournament

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA – Abubakar Yakubu of Atomic Tennis Club and Tarkwa based Tracy Ampah have been crowned champions of the fourth edition of the Interplast Invitational Master Tennis Tournament in Accra.

The tournament, which took place at the Accra Lawn Tennis court saw hundreds of tennis players battle for top prizes.

Abubakar Yakubu, who enjoyed some impressive runs in the competition, came very strong in the finals to beat Johnson Acquah 6-2 5-7 6-2 whereas Tracy Ampah also told her side of the story in a beautiful way after beating Sisu Tomegah 6-3 1-6 6-1.

Abubakar Yakubu took home Ghc10,000 and a trophy for winning the men’s event while Tracy Ampah also secured Ghc7,000 and a trophy for winning the women’s category.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, both winners expressed excitement having topped this year’s event which brought together some gallant players.

Madam Elizabeth Owusu, Public Relations Officer of Interplast Ghana speaking after the event said the company would work hard to sustain the yearly competition.

She said the tournament served as a platform to unearth talents who would go on to win medals for Ghana.

GNA

