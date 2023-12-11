AAMUSTED alumni urged not to lose focus 

By Vera Bekoe

Kumasi Dec. 11, GNA – Professor Frederick Sarfo, Vice Chancellor of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) has asked the alumni of the university to focus on their place in the overall development and reputation of the school.

He said alumni played critical roles in the development and transformation of a university, and there was a need for the AAMUASTED alumni community to form a formidable force to support the school.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the alumni of the university in Kumasi, he said the management of the university was firmly behind the leadership and the entire members of the association to provide the needed support for the growth and development of the new university.

He said the placement of the alumni association and its issues under the Directorate of Research, International Programme and Institutional Advancement, as well as the appointment of an Assistant Registrar to be responsible for alumni affairs, were a clear manifestation of the premium management placed on the affairs of the association.

The meeting was under the theme: “Towards the growth of a new university: The role of the alumni.”

Prof. Sarfo said plans were underway to provide an office for the alumni association and commended the members for their continuous support of the university.

Prof. Isaac Boateng, Acting Director of the Institute of Teacher Professional Development and Life-long Learning, called on the leadership of the alumni association to set up an online system that would ensure continuous contact with students after graduation.

They should also consider establishing an alumni conference at the university to encourage networking of alumni and offer career guidance and mentoring to continued students at the university.

Ms Millicent Pimpong, Vice President of the Association said plans were underway to renovate the abandoned hostel at the Autonomy Hall annex to serve students.

The leadership was also planning to organize professional development programmes for members and alumni homecoming activities as part of efforts to reach more alumni of the university.

