World Vision donates to flood victims in North To ngu 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Battor (VR), Nov. 2, GNA- World Vision International, a non-profit International Organisation has presented some relief items to residents of North Tongu District in the Volta Region, who were displaced due to the Akosombo Dam spillage.

World Vision, the largest child-focused private charity in the world, made a presentation of items such as mattresses, consumables, educational materials, buckets, and hygiene kits to the affected residents.

Mr Samuel B. Gmalu, the Humanitarian and Emergency Affairs Manager at World Vision, Ghana, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday at Battor during the presentation of the items to the affected persons.

He revealed that their outfit had earlier visited the area to assess the situation, adding, “It is so disheartening to see the deplorable conditions of people and where they are living and the level of devastation, which required much assistance.”

Mr Gmalu added that health and proper hygiene also remained their focus as a group and that all the help needed from their outfit would be given out for the victims’ upkeep.

“We are mobilising about two million US dollars to be able to respond to this crisis. We are also extending to other affected regions such as Oti, Savannah, and others.

On Sanitation, he stated that they would provide mechanised boreholes, the rehabilitation of water points, disinfection, provision of hand washing facilities, and others.

Mr Gmalu further added that additional teaching and learning materials such as books, school bags, and others would be provided to the affected communities.

He revealed that plans were far advanced to get some medical support from their United States donors to assist the health sector in the affected communities.

Mr Gmalu also called for collaboration from all stakeholders and the appropriate authorities for effective and proper coordination of all activities geared towards the provision of more relief items to the areas.

Mr Divine Osborn Fenu, the District Chief Executive for the area, who briefed the team on the district’s status quo regarding the recent floods, commended them for the gesture.

Thousands of residents within the district have been displaced as a result.

The floods, however, started receding when the GNA toured some parts of the community.

GNA

