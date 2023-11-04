Western Regional Minister satisfied with voting process across the Region  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Nov. 04, GNA – Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency, has expressed satisfaction at the voting process at the various centres in the ongoing New Patriotic Party presidential primaries across the Region.

He said the process had generally been calm and peaceful in some of the centres he had visited, and commended delegates for the smooth process.

He said this when he spoke to journalists after casting his ballot at the Takoradi Central Police Canteen in the Takoradi Constituency.

Mr Darko-Mensah also predicted a massive victory for Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying he was the best man to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general election.

Meanwhile, there was some confusion at Bodi as some delegates in the constituency had decided not to vote, accusing the Constituency Chairman Mr Kenedy Amiah of refusing to share some money and items from Mr Kennedy Agyapong, one of the candidates.

Before that, everything was set for the elections to take off this morning until the turn of events.

A total of 419 delegates are expected to vote in the constituency.

GNA

