Western North NHIS donates blood to Wiawso Government hospital

By Alex Gyawu Asante

Sefwi-Wiawso (WNR) Nov. 19, GNA – The Western North National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has organized a blood donation exercise to support the Sefwi-Wiawso Government Hospital Blood Bank as part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the scheme.

The blood donation exercise is under the theme: “Health Heroes, 20 Years Strong”.

In an address, the Western North Regional Director of the scheme, Mr Gordon Amoh Boahen, said apart from the blood donation exercise, the scheme would also embark on a door-to-door sensitization on the MYNHIS APP for new registration.

MYNHIS App is an online registration platform where people can comfortably sit anywhere and use any mobile phone to sign up to the NHIS.

He said the anniversary is a year-long programme, beginning in November 2023 and ending in September 2024.

The Regional Director said the NHIS had added to its benefits package the four childhood cancers, which comprise acute lymphoblastic, leukemia, Burkitt lymphoma, retinoblastoma and Wilms tumor.

He said family planning had also been added to the NHIS benefit package.

Mr Kofi Asmah, the Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Sefwi- Wiawso Government Hospital, lauded the NHIS for the initiative and said the blood donated would go long way to save lives of people, especially women and children.

The exercise was participated in by all the staff from the seven district offices of the NHIA in the Western North Region as well as the regional office staff of the Authority.

GNA

