Virtue Foundation undertakes surgeries and donations close to GH¢1.2 million.

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Nov. 21, GNA – Virtue Foundation, an international non-governmental organization has undertaken surgeries and donated assorted medical supplies to the Tumu government hospital.

Mr Issah Mohammed Bataglia, the Country Director of the Virtue Foundation who briefed the GNA after the outreach in Tumu said a total of 450 patients were screened and 60 of them operated on various ailments.

He said the medical team donated medical equipment and consumables at the Tumu Municipal Hospital for onward transfer to selected CHPS in the Sissala East and the Upper West Regional Hospital at an estimated cost of GH¢1.2 million.

They also donated 2000 copies of customized Virtue Foundation exercise books to the Tumu College of Education Demonstration School and other selected schools in the Sissala East Municipality.

Mr Bataglia added that the foundation also refurbished a second block at the same Demonstration school, which would uplift the school thereby creating a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

Dr Evan Afshin, the Program Director and team leader of Virtue Foundation said coming to help with the medical assistance over the past 10 years had led to skilled transfer among the medical staff that helps to improve health delivery.

Dr. Afshin said, they were a diverse team from Austria and the United States with different specialties, with cross multiple purposes where they provide help for patience.

He said Ghana had been a second home since Ghanaians were heartwarming and welcoming and that the team was looking forward to continuing to work together and support patients with special medical challenges.

The Virtue Foundation has over the years been involved in medical outreach that has extended medical supplies to several communities in the Sissala East.

The team is made up of Neurosurgeons, Ophthalmologists, Orthopedic Specialists, Obstetricians/Gynecologists, and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Specialists.

The rest included Anesthesiologists, and intensive care nurses numbering 15 physicians.

Dr Wood Mensah, the Medical Superintendent of the Tumu Hospital expressed appreciation to the team for their efforts.

GNA

