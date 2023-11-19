VINACO Foundation provides medical care for the aged

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Nygeresia (WR), Nov. 19, GNA – The Vinaco Seed of Hope Foundation, a religious NGO, has given medical care to some 150 aged in the Nygeresia Community in the Western Region.

The Nygeresia Community, mainly fishers, have relatively aged population with different kinds of diagnosis and the medical outreach was to help them know their health status, seek help to improve upon their living.

Evangelist Vincent Ahun, the Founder of the Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency that he was moved to establish the foundation some 13 years ago after visiting the city of Durban in a church called the Good News Centre, where thousands of all manner of persons were fed daily.

He said, “I was really moved to see the need of the vulnerable in the community being met by the church of God and after careful Prayer consideration, I started the foundation which had given hope to many children in our catchment area….what we are now looking for is partnership with other well-meaning groups to do more”.

Evangelist Ahun said the Ituma Community had also been targeted for the kind act.

Earlier, Ms. Maribel Okine, the Western Regional Director for the Department of Gender, educated the aged to be mindful of the physiological changes that came with aging and seek early medical care.

She also urged communities to properly support the aged and stop calling them “evil” names as it undermined their dignity and sense of belonging.

The Gender Director also asked them to use their experiences in life to guide the younger generation to be better versions of them; “know that you aren’t alone in this stage of life; we are here to support you also”.

Enrolled Nurse, Martina Amankwah, from the Essikado Hospital who led the team of Health care professionals to undertake the exercise mentioned increased BP as common factor running through the exercise.

She encouraged them to stop excessive salt intake, rest more and also exercise to improve their conditions.

GNA

