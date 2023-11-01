Use the right channels to settle disagreements – PURC

By Bajin D. Pobia

Wa, Nov. 1, GNA – The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has advised consumers of electricity and water to use the right channels to settle disagreements between them and the Utility Companies.

It said options such as laying complaints to the companies first, complaining to the Commission to mediate and going to the law courts to find solutions were some of the alternatives available, which the consumers could use to settle disputes amicably with the companies without confrontations.

Dr. Ishmael Ackah, the Executive Secretary of the PURC, gave the advice to students of Nusrat Jahan Ahmadiyya College of Education to educate them on tariffs and the efficient utilisation and management of electricity and water.

He said the PURC had identified the students at the universities and other tertiary institutions as stakeholders and strong pillars who could champion the advocacy and educational drive of the companies and PURC at the schools and in the communities.

He said the forum was aimed to sensitise the students to serve as ambassadors, especially in the rural areas to help educate consumers on the efficient use of electricity and water, and to see the need to pay their bills regularly.

“Whenever a consumer has a challenge, something he or she believes is not fair, first of all you report to the companies and if they failed to address it, the consumer could go and report the matter to the PURC for a fair hearing,” he said

Dr. Ackah said the utility companies needed money to enable them to continue to provide adequate and efficient services to the public, and therefore, it was obligatory for consumers to pay for services provided to them.

“The services they provided are not free because the companies spent a lot of money to deliver clean water and reliable electricity for the public. How much we use is how much we pay for it.

“Consumers must, therefore, act responsibly and pay for the electricity and the water that they consumed and also avoid illegal connections,” he advised.

Dr. Ackah said the PURC had formed Consumer Service Committees in the rural communities and was collaborating with assembly members to receive reports of unfair treatment and billing from consumers for an amicable settlement.

Mr Abdul-Moonin Abdul-Aziz, the Acting Principal of the school, thanked the PURC for the education as it would enable the students to use electricity and water efficiently since the government had ceded the payment of electricity and water bills to the schools.

