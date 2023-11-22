US commemorates World Fisheries Day with quiz competition

Accra, Nov. 22, GNA – The United States Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has commemorated this year’s World Fisheries Day with a quiz competition for four Senior High Schools.

The event was held as part of the USAID-supported Feed the Future Ghana Fisheries Recovery activity to increase the youth’s interest in the fisheries sector, highlight the important role the sector plays, and encourage the public’s participation in protecting Ghana’s fisheries and marine resources.

The competition was held in collaboration with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in a special fisheries edition of their popular “What Do You Know? quiz.

St. Augustine’s College from the Central Region won the competition.

The other participating schools were Accra Academy from the Greater Accra Region, Ahantaman Girls Senior High School from the Western Region and Keta Senior High School from the Volta Region, which were first, second and third runners up respectively.

“St. Augustine’s College was awarded a trophy, and all the participating schools received cash prizes ranging from 5,000 Ghana cedis for the winner and 2,000 Ghana cedis for the third runner up,” a statement from the US Embassy said.

The World Fisheries Day is commemorated annually on November 21, to raise awareness about the critical role that fisheries play in providing food for livelihoods.

It is also a day to highlight the importance of fisheries, promote sustainable fishing practices, and acknowledge the important role of fisher folks and fishing communities.

The USAID has worked with government officials and local stakeholders to support the implementation of directives for industrial trawlers to use sustainable fishing gear, and to help coastal communities identify solutions to help protect small scale fishing and mitigate climate change impacts.

It is the lead U.S. government agency that works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realise their potential.

USAID has supported Ghana in increasing food security, improving basic health care, enhancing access to quality basic education, and strengthening local governance to benefit all Ghanaians.

The U.S. is Ghana’s largest bilateral partner with over $200 million in support in 2022 for agriculture, economic growth, education, governance, security, and more.

GNA



