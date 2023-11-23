UGMS, West Indies University sign MoU for Transnational Medical Programme

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Nov 23, GNA – The University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS) and the University of West Indies (UWI) have signed an agreement for a joint medical exchange programme.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to promote cultural diversity in medical education.

The programme, dubbed “Transnational Medical Programme,” is a six-year joint medical programme designed to allow students to complete the first three years of their studies at the University of the West Indies, leading to the award of a Bachelor of Science Post-clinical Science degree by the University of the West Indies.

Students who successfully complete the BSc. Programme would be admitted to the fourth year of the MBChB programme at the University of Ghana Medical School for the clinical phase of their training.

Upon completion the students would be awarded Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Degree from the University of Ghana.

The establishment of the student exchange programme would enable staff and students from the University of Ghana and the University of West Indies to collaborate in ground-breaking research, teaching, and learning.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana, said the agreement would enable both universities to exchange resources and educational opportunities, as well as share expertise.

She the UGMS had so far obtained accreditation, signed a three-year MoU, and completed the first batch of admissions.

Prof Alfred Edwin Yawson, the Dean, UGMS, explained that the President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the West Indies and discussion of potential areas of cooperation marked the beginning of the relationship between the two institutions.

He said the exchange programme was developed as an international and institutional collaborative venture to promote cultural diversity in medical education in two social and environmental settings to enhance practice and the proficiency of the doctors who would be trained.

According to Prof. Yawson, the programme was consistent with the UG’s internationalization initiative and its pursuit of global partnerships with sister universities.

He said the programme was designed to provide students with the best of both worlds by giving them the opportunity to use the advanced technologies from the West Indies and the modern facilities at the UGMS.

Julliette Babb-Riley, Charge d’Affaires and Head of Mission High Commission of Barbados to the Republic of Ghana, said the establishment of the joint programme was in line with Barbados’ aim of fostering cooperation between the two nations.

She commended the University of Ghana and the University of West Indies for bringing the programme to fruition, adding, “I look forward to further building on the relationship between faculties of the two universities.”

Professor Clive Landis, the Principal and Pro Vice -Chancellor, UWI, also commended the UG on the success of the joint initiative.

He said the first batch of students were already in Barbados.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

