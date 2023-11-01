Two arrested for allegedly swindling American of $1,250,000

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Two people have appeared in an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding an American of $1,205,000 under the guise of supplying the victim with seven 20-footer containers of money.

Dzam Abotsi, a car dealer, and Nana Kwame Yanka, a businessman, have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and defrauding under false pretences.

Abotsi is reported to have charged the complainant $100,500 in addition to an extra $200,000 in rent and security protection for the containers.

It is unclear how much money other accomplices took from the American.

Meanwhile, Abotsi and Yanka have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GHC1million cedis with three sureties, one to be justified.

An accomplice, whose name was given as Alhaji Tanko a businessman, who is also facing the same charges, is at large.

The matter has been adjourned to November 23, 2023.

The prosecution led by Superintendent of Police Augustus Yirenkyi said the complainant, Gary Bernsten, is an American Asset Recovery Officer.

Supt. Yirenkyi said Abotsi and Yanka are residents of Sowutuom and Chantan respectively.

The prosecution said Bernsten and his business partners in Brazil were informed that there was a cache of United State Dollars stored in about 20 containers in Ghana.

The prosecutor said Bernsten and his associates carried out their investigations and decided to travel to Ghana to recover the cache of money.

It said Bernsten flew to Ghana and met Abotsi, the first accused person.

According to the prosecutor, Bernsten was led to a warehouse at Sowutuom, where he inspected United State dollars concealed in about seven containers.

The prosecution told the court that a forensic examination of the dollars in the containers revealed that they were genuine.

The prosecutor said Abotsi charged the complainant an amount of $100,500, plus an additional $200,000 in rent and security for the containers.

It said the monies were paid to Abotsi through Crypto Currency and wire transfer.

The prosecution said Bernsten engaged the services of Skynet Logistics who conveyed the seven containers with the money to Tema, Community 12 on the recommendations of Abotsi.

The prosecutor said a few days later, Bernsten went to the warehouse to move the containers with the money to Tema Harbour but found the warehouse empty.

A report was made to the Police and Abotsi and Yanka were arrested.

The prosecution said efforts were underway to arrest Alhaji Tanko and others who are at large.

GNA

