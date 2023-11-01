Tongu Chiefs and Queens Union elects leaders at Sogakope

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Sogakope (V/R), Nov. 1 GNA – The Tongu Chiefs and Queens Union has elected and sworn in 13 leaders, who would steer the affairs of the Union for the next three years.

The leaders, among other tasks, would foster unity among members and work towards development of Tongu.

Eleven out of the number; Togbega Kadzi Zoga II, Togbe Adomtsiri VI, Togbe Kokloko Titriku Anaze XIII, Avafia Adze III, Togbe Ayensu Kokotako III, Mama Agbovi V, Mamaga Adzesu II, Mama Alorvi Makpeza II, Togbe Awuku Tsrakwa Bokor III, Togbe Awuku Adadzro III, and Togbe Bli III were unanimously acclaimed as they contested unopposed.

The new leaders were the interim ones who held the fort for the Union for a year before the elections were held.

The rest of the elected leaders are Mama Fafa Afi Tamekloe I, elected Legal Director and Mama Tsaha III, Secretary for the Union.

Togbe Kofi Tosu III, Mankrado for Bakpa Traditional Area, swore the leaders into office with the oath of secrecy and office.

He urged them to be united and push the developmental agenda of Tongu as traditional leaders.

Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, elected Union President, lauded the members for voting them into office and called for their support.

He assured the members of the union that he would endeavour to work with a united front and engage various stakeholders in Tongu to achieve common goals.

“We were just given the authority to run the union. And I will work with my colleagues and other stakeholders to ensure that we move forward,” Togbega explained.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

