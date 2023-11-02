Tit-for-tat attacks at the Lebanese-Israeli border continue 

Tel Aviv/Beirut, Nov. 2, (dpa/GNA) - The pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement said on Thursday it attacked Israeli posts near the border with Lebanon, triggering retaliatory fire by Israel.

The Israeli army said it fired on and hit a “terror cell” in the Lebanese border area. The military said it was responding to anti-tank missiles launched into northern Israel.

Hezbollah said their fighters hit an Israeli “espionage system.”

Since the Gaza war broke out on October 7, there have been repeated violent incidents on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

There are concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could spread to Lebanon and other countries in the region.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s first speech since the outbreak of war is expected on Friday during a memorial ceremony for his movement’s killed fighters.

GNA

