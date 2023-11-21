The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates to Eastern Regional hospital

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Nov. 21, GNA – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, has donated 10 brand new wheelchairs to the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua.

Mr. Justice Obeng, President of Koforidua Ghana Stake of The Church said the gesture was part of its humanitarian services.

Elder Brian Dunn, West Africa area welfare specialist of the Church hoped that the donation would go a long way to support the hospital in timely and accessible health care delivery.

He said aside the Latter-Day Saints Church core mandate of preaching the gospel, it also provided relief for its communities through developmental projects and humanitarian services.

Madam Ruth Ntumi, Head of Nursing at the hospital who received the items said the wheelchairs were assistive devices which provided mobility and postural support to patients who had difficulty walking on arrival at the hospital.

