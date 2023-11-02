TCSPP begins training for 50 youth, women in biodigester in Sekondi-Takoradi 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, Nov. 2, GNA – The Twins -Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project, (TCSPP) Skills has commenced a livelihood Empowerment training for some 50 vulnerable women and unemployed youth within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The training, conducted in the Entrepreneurship Training Centre in Sekondi, is being funded by the EU under the partnership for Sustainable Cities.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the Project Coordinator, told the Ghana News Agency that the 50 unemployed and vulnerable women are learning the construction of bio-digester toilets to create job opportunities for women and youth in the area.

He said the training was a joint effort by the TCSPP secretariat and HIDIC Consult.

The trainees are set to build 500 toilets for households in the Metropolis as part of the Twin Cities In Sustainable Partnership Project’s initiative.

