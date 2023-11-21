Tatale Paramount Chief launches 2023 Bassare yam festival

By Abebe Dawuni

Tatale, Nov 21, GNA – The paramount chief Obore Yankosor has launched the 2024 Basaare Yam Festival with a call on Bassares living outside the traditional area to patronize the festival in the coming years.

He said it was celebrated by their forefathers hundreds of years ago and it was unfortunate that their generation was observing a truncation of most of their cultural rites.

He reminded them that cultural heritage was important to them because it bridged the gap between generations and gave them a sense of direction and purpose.

He said they could not underestimate the importance of festivals like the Bassare communities within and outside the country and gave them the opportunity to come home as a reunion with the families left behind for proffer development agenda for the area.

He said the home coming also exposed a lot to the indigenous town and other crucial rites of the Bassare in Ghana, Tatale.

He said besides, it was also observed as the period of closing a farming season, which during the period preparations were made to usher them into a new season of cultivation of their staple crops, the Yam, and added that through the celebration of the festival, the gods of the land were appeased and pacified for a successful season, with other sacrifices performed on individual and clans for sanctification and protection.

According to the paramount chief they intended to continue and revitalize the celebration of the festival next year 14th September, 2024 as the scheduled date for a durbar of chiefs which would be done in the second week of 14th September annually.

Obore Yankosor said they were positioned to reflect together deeply on their journey for development unity and peace, their weakness that needed improvement and strength that ought to be sustained.

He said the period would be used to demonstrate their victory over famine which was known as “likpaasil”.

He said a committee will be put in place for preparation towards the festival in his closing remarks.

Mr. Henry Mbini who chaired the occasion said the Yam festival could bring development by inviting investors, politicians, NGOS among others to celebrate with them.

He said Tatale was a Yam farming community where people bought yams to celebrate their festivals and called on the farmers in the area to seek advice from the Agricultural officers on the modern system to promote large production of yams and other crops.

He warned them to desist from indiscriminate bush burning which could destroy farms during the dry season.

Some of the chiefs who were present at the launching include Obore Kwawai simon –Lakpale, obore Kojo Magalo Sheini, Queen Mother of Tatale Yaa Mbola, Ali Jimba Bekanbanbi, Obore Poku Ngariba Bebubagbu Sogloo -Bore Kpante Batube amongst others

GNA

