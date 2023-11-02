Tano North MP canvas votes for Dr Bawumia  

By Dennis Peprah

Koforidua, (A/R), Nov. 02, GNA – Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on Thursday advised New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the constituency to make an informed decision and give overwhelming endorsement to the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NPP goes to poll on Saturday November 4, to elect a flagbearer to lead the party in the 2024 General Election.

“We must remember that we need to break the eight and that could be achieved only if we vote for experienced, trustworthy and candidates with proven track record and Dr Bawumia is the best candidate”, Dr Prempeh stated.

Dr Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region gave the advice when she addressed the 122 polling station chairmen and the 25 Electoral Area Coordinators of the party at Koforidua, near Duayaw-Nkwanta in the consistency.

Highlighting some of her achievements in the constituency, the MP said Dr Bawumia played an instrumental role in bringing the development of the constituency to the next level.

Dr Prempeh said the various constituencies remained the strong pillars of the NPP, and it was expected of the polling station chairmen and the electoral area coordinators to influence the delegates to vote for the Vice President.

“We can do this when we mop up, reach out to the delegates, and propagate the achievements of Dr Bawumia to them so that they can make informed decisions when they go to the ballot on Saturday”, she stated.

“In fact Dr Bawumia has played an instrumental role in the development of our constituency and we should not let him down. The only way we can show our appreciation is to give him a 100 percent vote. This is also in the supreme interest of the NPP”, she stated.

Dr Prempeh later presented 30 brand new motorbikes to be distributed among the Electoral Area Coordinators and asked them to use the machines to intensify the electioneering and reach out to the delegates and the masses at the hard to reach communities in the constituency for the campaign.

She also presented a certificate of merit to the polling station chairmen and the electoral area coordinators for their good leadership.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

