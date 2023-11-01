Stonebwoy appreciates fans after successful 5th Dimension Tour

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Nov. 01, GNA – Reggae Dancehall/Afropop artiste, Stonebwoy, has expressed gratitude to patrons and stakeholders, who made his ‘5th Dimension Tour’ a success.

He took to his X (Twitter) page on Tuesday expressing appreciation saying: “Gratitude is a must. Let’s continue to win together.”

Having released his fifth studio album in April this year, the Tuff Seed composer had been on an European tour, performing in cities, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Dusseldof, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

The ‘5th Dimension Tour’ culminated in a well patronised performance at Electric Brixton in London on October 29, 2023.

Electric Brixton was reportedly transformed into a vibrant center of culture and music as fans from all walks of life, including renowned football stars Thomas Partey and Kudus Mohammed, gathered to witness Stonebwoy’s enthrilling performance.

According to management of the award-wining artiste, the sold-out show was not just a concert, but a celebration of African music and a testament to the artiste’s influence on a global scale.

Known for his distinctive lyrical style and thought-provoking music, the Overlord of Bhim Nation was said to have delivered an enticing performance, which exceeded expectations.

“His setlist showcased his growth as an artiste, from his early hits to the tracks from his latest billboard charted album 5th Dimension…Each song connecting with fans on a different level.

“The crowd got wilder as 1GAD went deeper into the set, shouting the lyrics, he delved into some of his biggest hits, captivating the audience with his exceptional talent and undeniable charisma,” the Managers said.

The crowd’s enthusiastic participation added a communal element to the performance, creating an unforgettable chorus of voices that resonated throughout the venue.

The ‘5th Dimension’ tour was described as a celebration of an incredible journey, which authenticates the Run Go composer’s ability to connect with fans on a global stage.

Stonebwoy would entertain his Ghanaian followers at the Bhim Concert later in December this year.

GNA

