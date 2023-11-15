Splenda Ghana donates eleven health facilities 

Accra, Nov 15, GNA – Splenda Ghana, an importer of Splenda Zero Calories and Splenda Stevia Sweeteners, has donated its products “Splenda Sweeteners” worth thousands of cedis to eleven diabetic health facilities in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

The facilities are the Mamprobi Polyclinic, Lapaz Community Hospital, Kaneshie Polyclinic, Achimota Hospital, Maamobi General Hospital, and the Madina Polyclinic.

The rest are Tema Community 22 Clinic, La Polyclinic, Ashaiman Polyclinic, the Eastern Regional Hospital, and Matthew 25 Clinic.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the Organisation also presented glucometers to some selected health facilities and partnered with Elwak Keep Fit Club and Mamprobi Polyclinic to organise a health walk for patients and other clients.

Mrs Maabena Webb, the Managing Director of Brighter Purpose Group Limited and the Team Lead for Splenda Ghana, making the donation, said the initiative aligned with the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of promoting healthy living.

She said it also formed part of activities to commemorate the 2023 World Diabetes Day (WDD).

WDD is marked on 14th November every year since its institution in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to growing concerns about the worldwide escalating health threat posed by diabetes.

The Day is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching a global audience of over one billion people in more than 160 countries (worlddiabetesday.org).

Diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease characterised by high levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which leads to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves.

According to statistics by the WHO, 24 million adults are living with diabetes in Africa, and the number is expected to rise by 129 per cent to 55 million by 2045.

Mrs Webb said that was why “Splenda, a global brand of sugar substitutes in the management of diabetes supports medical advice to diabetics and non-diabetics on the consumption of regular sugar, which is high in calories and raises blood glucose levels.

“This is why we are donating one of our products, the natural Splenda Stevia Sweetener to enable diabetics to enjoy their beverages and still continue to live healthy lives.”

She said a study by WHO indicated that the African region had the highest numbers in statistics regarding undiagnosed cases of diabetes.

“Knowing this, we at Splenda Ghana have tasked ourselves to join the IDF to educate the world, especially Ghanaians and Africans about the risks of diabetes, and also support those who have already been diagnosed to manage the condition.”

Mrs Webb also a member of the Blue Circle Voices Network, an IDF diabetes advocacy group, shared her experience with gestational diabetes and advised Ghanaians to live healthy lifestyles by eating healthy, engaging in regular physical activities, maintaining a normal body weight and avoiding smoking.

Mr Baffour Ohene-Kena, the Head of Administration and Human Resources at Splenda Ghana, speaking on the theme for 2023 World Diabetes Day, said, “Our theme for this year, ‘Know Your Risk’, is appropriate as it cautions us about our lifestyle.”

He said it was time Ghanaians made health their priority by living better lifestyles and advised persons living with diabetes to pay attention to their doctors’ instructions while asking relevant questions concerning their health during reviews.

Splenda Ghana was established in November 2020 as a subsidiary of Brighter Purpose Group (BPG) Limited (a renowned business investment and consulting company).

It serves as a channel for BPG to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Ghana and Africa.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

