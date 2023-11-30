Some schools in Nkwanta South closed following renewed tribal clashes 

Credit by Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Nov 30, GNA- Over 30 schools in the Nkwanta township have been closed following renewed shooting and reprisal attacks that resulted in the killing of about 14 persons and injuring several others.

Mr Jonathan Korsinah, the Municipal Director of Education in Nkwanta South of the Oti Region engaging the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said those schools had been tentatively closed in the wake of the conflict because the pupils and teachers had relocated to safer grounds.

He added that the swelling up of the impasse had a steep toll on education in the Municipality within the past weeks.

He said the conflict had continually disrupted the academic calendar of the education in the area and out of 111 schools, 30 had been shut down due to security reasons.

He assured that schools would resume to allow both students and teachers to return when peace prevailed in the area and called on stakeholders in the Municipality to cooperate with the security agencies to deal with the situation.

He also appealed to both factions to harmonize with peace to allow children to return to classrooms.

