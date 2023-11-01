Sissala East to host Regional Office for UNHCR

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Nov. 1, GNA – Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, has appealed to communities to pull together knowledge and skills to ward off violent extremists’ activities.

Towards this end, the Ghana Refugee Board and United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) approved the headquarters of the Regional Office in Tumu whilst the reception center would be at Zini.

Mr Batong announced this during the second ordinary meeting of the Sissala East Assembly where he briefed the session on some development interventions undertaken.

He also presented the statutory documentation of fee fixing resolution, annual action plan, and the approval of the composite budget for 2024.

Mr Batong indicated that in the wake of recent happenings in Burkina-Faso, the Municipal Security implemented a project in 10 communities of the Sissala East and West to foster trust-based relationship between communities and the security agencies.

He entreated all stakeholders to show interest in their security, which will culminate in the general security in the Municipality.

The MCE also expressed concern about the high influx of foreigners from Burkina-Faso accessing health services, which continued to put a huge burden on the existing health facilities aside from the security threat that it posed.

Mr Batong also added that a sensitization drive by the joint security agencies had commenced to get the scattered refugees to move to the new site when completed.

The Security situation he said had been calm in the Municipality but called on Chiefs and Assembly members to support their effort.

