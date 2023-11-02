Sissala East Assembly approves rates for 2024 

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu,(UWR), Nov. 2, GNA – The Sissala East Municipal Assembly has by a resolution approved fees for the 2024 fiscal year to be collected for the rapid development of the area.

Some 223 projects have also been earmarked to be executed in the areas of health, education, security and environment with partnership from the District Assembly Common fund, internally generated funds, and some collaboration from USAID and other development partners.

The Assembly members earlier refrained from passing the draft until their previous allowances due them were settled before they scrutinized the draft motion for adoption and unanimous approval.

Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, presented the finances of the Assembly.

He said out of a target of more than GH¢3.83 million, the Assembly only received GH¢461,428.00 as its share of the DACF between January to September 2023.

Around the same period, other fund expected inflows pegged at GH¢17.3 million only GH¢2.43 million was released, representing less than 15 per cent.

For Internally generated funds, for which the Assembly set a target of GH¢990,000.00 for six urban and zonal councils from January to September, only GH¢413,382.07 was realized representing 41.76 per cent.

On projects, Mr Batong reported that the Assembly was implementing several projects across the Municipality including Jijen where a 2No, 3-Unit classroom block with office was being built with the MP’s Common fund as well as a teacher’s quarters at Chinchang, which had also reached window level.

The Productive Safety Net project under phase two undertook a Climate change Mitigation centre in Bichemboi, Kulfuo whilst the digging of a small earth dam was ongoing at Bakwala.

The MCE revealed that during the period under review, two Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) payment was carried out where GH¢599,758.00 was distributed to 2, 836 LEAP households with 13,095 beneficiaries.

Again, the Municipality has established a database of all persons living with Disabilities (PWDs) and went ahead to support and disbursed GH¢79,500.00 to twenty PWDs to start their businesses and trained some of them on financial management.

Mr Sumaila Doho, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, thanked the members for their support during the two terms he served as the Presiding member and urged them to always ensure the revenues generated go into projects for the benefit of the communities that they serve.

The rates for 2022 were maintained whilst rates on donkeys were abolished to help rural women who used the donkeys most on their farms and other economic activities to generate wealth for them.

